Nessuna risposta. Sono passate ormai diverse settimane dalla lettera aperta inviata da 106 (nel frattempo divenute 133) calciatrici professioniste da tutto il mondo al presidente della Fifa Gianni Infantino, affinché il governo del calcio mondiale receda dall’accordo di sponsorizzazione con Saudi Aramco, il colosso degli idrocarburi saudita partner dei mondiali di calcio maschili del 2026 (quelli tripartiti tra Stati Uniti, Messico e Canada) e quelli femminili 2027 (che si disputeranno per la prima volta in Sudamerica, in Brasile).

Silenzio e attivismo

Un silenzio che sorprende, vista l’autorevolezza delle firmatarie, il peso specifico dei temi sul tavolo (col rifiuto della partnership con Aramco motivata dal mancato rispetto di diritti civili e umani da parte del governo di Riyad) e il contemporaneo attivismo sociale della Fifa stessa, che proprio in questi giorni ha lanciato il World Cup 2022 Legacy Found, investendo 50 milioni di dollari in progetti in collaborazione con Wto (Organizzazione Mondiale per il Commercio), OMS (Organizzazione Mondiale per la Sanità) e UNHCR (Agenzia ONU per i rifugiati). E senza trascurare che – secondo quanto evidenziato dal New York Times – un report interno imporrebbe alla Fifa stessa di scendere in campo per risarcire i lavoratori rimasti feriti (o, in caso di morte, i loro familiari) nei cantieri per la realizzazione degli stadi proprio di Qatar2022, tema che agito’ a lungo la vigilia di quel tanto discusso Mondiale. Insomma, non che i temi sociali non siano sul tavolo di Zurigo, ma finora nessuna voce se levata a risposta delle richieste delle calciatrici.

Domande irrisolte

Giocatrici che hanno messo nero su bianco alcuni nodi irrisolti della partnership con Saudi Aramco (viatico all’assegnazione proprio all’Arabia Saudita dei Mondiali di calcio maschili 2034, che seguiranno quelli del 2030, edizione del Centenario diffusa tra Sudamerica, Marocco, Spagna e Portogallo!). Si chiedono, in sintesi, le giocatrici, come si possa contemporaneamente sposare la causa ambientalista e essere sponsorizzati da uno dei maggiori colossi petroliferi mondiali; e come soprattutto conciliare i valori di tolleranza e rispetto delle diversità facendosi supportare da quella che è di fatto la longa manus economica di un Paese ancora lontano (è un eufemismo…) da standard minimi di rispetto dei diritti di donne, opposizioni politiche, omosessuali. Domande – si badi bene – che certo non sfuggivano neppure prima di questa iniziativa (vista l’intensa politica di sportwashing messa in campo da Riyad in questi anni), ma che le giocatrici hanno avuto il merito di esplicitare, ponendole così al centro del dibattito politico-sportivo.

Firmatarie della lettera

Tra le firmatarie, oltre alla danese dell’Inter Sofie Pedersen, nomi di rilievo come l’americana Becky Sauerbrunn , l’olandese Vivianne Miedema, la canadese Erin McLeod. E non mancano le giocatrici italiane di serie A e B: Sofia Meneghini dell’Hellas Verona, Agata Centasso del Venezia, Tecla Pettenuzzo del Napoli, Norma Cinotti della Samp, i portieri Matilde Copetti (Parma), Rachele Baldi (Inter), Francesca Durante e Katja Schroffenegger (entrambe della Fiorentina), la romanista e capitana della nazionale Elena Linari.

Intervistata da Radio24-IlSole24Ore nel corso della trasmissione Olympia (condotta da Dario Ricci e in onda ogni domenica alle 16.30 e in podcast su radio24.it e tutte le piattaforme audio), Katja Schroffenegger è stata molto chiara: “La Fifa deve dirci chiaramente da che parte sta: se da quella dei soldi che vuole incassare, o da quella dei valori che dice di voler promuovere. Come è immaginabile che sia Aramco lo sponsor dei mondiali femminili, quando quella multinazionale è l’emblema di un Paese che non rispetta i diritti di donne e minoranze? Perché i calciatori non fanno sentire la loro voce? Non so, ma allora siamo noi donne a far sentire la nostra, e ci aspettiamo risposte. Da questa vicenda potrebbe nascere anche un sindacato internazionale che riunisca le sole calciatrici? Nulla è escluso.”

Parole che suonano come un pressing deciso nei confronti di Gianni Infantino; e staremo a vedere quanto il numero uno del calcio mondiale stavolta sarà bravo nel dribbling….

Di seguito il testo della lettera delle calciatrici inviata alla Fifa

Dear President Infantino,

Aramco sponsorship is a middle finger to women’s football

For most of our time as professional players, it has felt like things are improving for women in football. For many, our experience now is unrecognisable from that of the women who came before us. Whilst we’re far from where we want to be, we’re making progress.

There’s a whole generation growing up today in a world where the ambition of becoming a professional footballer is not just the dream of young boys. Women’s games across the world are posting record attendances and viewing figures, clubs and sponsors are beginning to properly finance the women’s game, and last summer the Women’s World Cup saw nearly two million tickets sold.[1] As part of that, we’re continuing to push forward into a world where football is truly for everyone and LGBTQ+ players and fans are welcomed in the stands and on the pitch.

But FIFA’s announcement of Saudi Aramco as its ‘major’ partner has set us so far back that it’s hard to fully take in. Saudi Aramco is the main money-pump for Saudi Arabia, and is 98.5 % state-owned.

Saudi authorities have been spending billions in sports sponsorship to try to distract from the regime’s brutal human rights reputation, but its treatment of women speaks for itself.[2]

This is a regime that in January 2023 sentenced a Leeds (UK) PhD student, dental hygienist and a mother of two Salma al-Shehab to 27 years in prison followed by a 27 year travel ban for retweeting in favour of free speech.[3] It’s a regime that only allowed women to drive in 2018, and even then locked up the women who had campaigned for that progress to take place, subjecting them to sexual harassment and torture during interrogation. Those released are still under travel bans and face restrictions on their freedom of expression, including women’s rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul and her family.[4] The week after FIFA announced the partnership with Aramco, fitness instructor Manahel al-Otaibi was sentenced to 11 years in prison under ‘anti-terror’ laws, simply for promoting female empowerment on social media.[5] Other women who are currently incarcerated simply for peaceful expression of their views include 18-year-old secondary school student Manal al-Gafiri (imprisoned for 18 years), Fatima al-Shawarbi (30 years), Sukaynah al-Aithan (40 years), and Nourah al-Qahtani (45 years).

The Saudi authorities trample not only on the rights of women, but on the freedom of all other citizens too. Imagine LGBTQ+ players, many of whom are heroes of our sport, being expected to promote Saudi Aramco during the 2027 World Cup, the national oil company of a regime that criminalises the relationships that they are in and the values they stand for?

Finally, as the largest state-owned oil and gas company in the world, Saudi Aramco is one of the corporations which is most responsible for burning football’s future.[6] Grassroots football across the world is being smashed by extreme heat, drought, fires and floods, but as we all pay the consequences Saudi Arabia rakes in its profits, with FIFA as its cheerleader.

With the record of Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, we don’t have to look far for examples of the last time FIFA sold its principles and those of football’s fans and players. FIFA’s recent decisions are made by a Council of 37, of which only 8 are women (22%). These are decisions made by men privileged enough not to be threatened by Saudi authorities’ treatment of women, those who are LGBTQ+, migrants, minorities or those whose present and future are most at threat from climate change.

Exactly a year ago, many of us came together to play at the pinnacle of our sport in the Women’s 2023 World Cup. The inclusivity and sustainability of that World Cup set a new standard for football, and one which FIFA should be looking to build on. Instead of a step forward, having Saudi Aramco as the sponsor for the next World Cup in 2027 would be a stomach punch to the women’s game, undermining decades of work from fans and players around the globe. A corporation that bears glaring responsibility for the climate crisis, owned by a state that criminalises LBGTQ+ individuals and systematically oppresses women, has no place sponsoring our beautiful game.

We wish that all people in Saudi Arabia, including women and girls, receive access to and enjoyment from sport, whether as participants or fans. It is because we stand alongside the citizens of Saudi Arabia whose human rights are violated that we are speaking out. We don’t want to be part of covering up these violations.

We urge FIFA to reconsider this partnership and replace Saudi Aramco with alternative sponsors whose values align with gender equality, human rights and the safe future of our planet. We also propose the establishment of a review committee with player representation, to evaluate the ethical implications of future sponsorship deals and ensure they align with our sport’s values and goals.

We ask FIFA three questions: 1. How can FIFA justify this sponsorship given the human rights violations committed by the Saudi authorities? 2. How can FIFA defend this sponsorship given Saudi Aramco’s significant responsibility for the climate crisis? 3. What is FIFA’s response to our proposal of the establishment of a review committee with player representation?

This sponsorship is much worse than an own goal for football: FIFA might as well pour oil on the pitch and set it alight. Our job as professional players has been a dream for us and is a dream for the girls who will be the players of the future. We deserve so much better from our governing body than its allyship with this nightmare sponsor.

From:

Sofie Junge Pedersen – Inter Milan with 88 caps for Danish national team

Tessel Middag – Rangers FC with 44 caps for the Dutch national team

Katie Rood – former player for Juventus, Southampton and Lewes FC with 15 caps for New Zealand national team

And 103 other professional players:

Becky Sauerbrunn – Captain of Portland Thorns, former captain of US national team with 217 caps

Jessie Fleming – Portland Thorns, Captain of Canadian national team with 132 caps

Elena Linari – AS Roma, Captain of Italian national team with 105 caps

Khalida Popal – Co-founder and former Captain of the Afghanistan national team

Jane Ross – Rangers FC, with 151 caps for Scottish national team

Linda Sällström – Vittsjö GIK with 139 caps for Finnish national team

Loes Geurts – BK Häcken with 125 caps for the Dutch national team

Tinja-Riikka Korpela – Servette FC with 123 caps for Finnish national team

Vivianne Miedema – Manchester City with 120 caps for Dutch national team

Erin McLeod – Stjarnan FC with 119 caps for Canadian national team

Lisa Evans – Bristol City with 109 caps for Scottish national team

Diane Caldwell – FC Zürich with 102 caps for Irish national team

Doris Bacic – SSC Napoli with 84 caps for Croatian national team

Sanni Franssi – Real Sociedad with 81 caps for Finnish national team

Erin Nayler – Bayern Munich with 68 caps for New Zealand national team

Ayisat Yusuf – former player for Delta Queens FC and River Angels SC with 68 caps for Nigerian national team

Meikayla Moore – former player for MSV Duisburg, Liverpool FC and Glasgow City with 67 caps for New Zealand national team

Aivi Luik – BK Häcken FF with 42 caps for Australian national team

Gabi Rennie – Åland United with 36 caps for New Zealand national team

Alex Chidiac – Melbourne Victory with 32 caps for Australian national team

Viktoria Pinther – Dijon FCO with 31 caps for Austrian national team

Malia Steinmetz – FC Nordsjælland with 28 caps for New Zealand national team

Julia Tunturi – Vittsjö GIK with 27 caps for the Finnish national team

Luna Gevitz – former player for Montpellier Hérault Sport Club, BK Häcken, Guingamp, with 25 caps for Danish national team

Ella Van Kerkhoven – ​​Feyenoord with 24 caps for Belgium national team

Katja Schroffenegger – Como Women with 20 caps for Italian national team

Lily Agg – Birmingham City with 18 caps for Irish national team

Ciara Grant – Hibernian FC with 18 caps for Irish national team

Niamh Charles – Chelsea with 16 caps for English national team

Andrine Tomter – Rosenborg BK with 16 caps for Norwegian national team

Francesca Durante – Inter Milan with 12 caps for Italian national team

Paulina Krumbiegel – Juventus FC with 11 caps for the German national team

Sarah Dyrehauge – Aarhus Gymnastikforening with 9 caps for Danish national team

Sinead Farrelly – former player for Gotham FC with 8 caps for Irish national team

Macey Leigh Fraser – Utah Royals with 5 caps for New Zealand national team

Sara Lindbak Hørte – Rosenborg BK with 5 caps for Norwegian national team

Emmi Siren – FC Nordsjælland with 4 caps for Finnish national team

Amalie Thestrup – Bristol City FC with 4 caps for Danish national team

Matilde Lundorf Skovsen – SSC Napoli with 3 caps for Danish national team

Emma Regan – HB Køge with 3 caps for Canadian national team

Emilía Kiær Ásgeirsdóttir – FC Nordsjælland with 2 caps for Icelandic national team

Maitane Lopez Millan – Gotham FC with 2 caps for Spanish national team

Rachele Baldi – Fiorentina with 1 cap for Italian national team

Emma Beckett – former player for Watford and Tottenham Hotspur with 1 cap for Irish national team

Samantha Chang – Hb Køge with 1 cap for the Canadian national team

Norma Cinotti – Sampdoria with 1 cap for Italian national team

Rhian Cleverly – Rugby Borough WFC, Lewes FC with 1 cap for Welsh national team

Sierra Cota-Yarde – Southern Methodist University with 1 cap for Portuguese national team

Abbie Cusack – Dundee United with 1 cap for Scottish national team

Cecilie Fløe Nielsen – Tampa Bay Sun FC with 1 cap for Danish national team

Jeanne Hillion – Servette FC with 1 cap for French national team

Anna Koivunen – IF Brommapojkarna with 1 cap for Finnish national team

Dana Leskinen – IFK Norrköping with 1 cap for Finnish national team

Tecla Pettenuzzo – SCC Napoli with 1 cap for Italian national team

Stephanie Ribeiro – Universidad Nacional (Pumas) with 1 cap for Portuguese national team

Katrine Svane Jacobsen – Aarhus Gymnastikforening and 1 cap for Danish national team

Alma Aagaard – FC Nordsjælland

Simone Andersen – FC Nordsjælland

Ella Beaton-Hill – Spartans FC

Emilie Billing – FC Thy-Thisted Q

Emilie Bølviken – Stabæk Fotball Kvinner

Kyra Carusa – San Diego Wave

Bourma Daïna – Servette FC

Amanda Brunholt – FC Nordsjælland

Mathilde Carstens – Celtic FC

Zalie Chaine – Montpellier Hérault Sport Club

Isobel Dalton – Perth Glory

Kess Elmore – Brooklyn FC

Sophie French – Odense Boldklub Q

Marie Gade – Aarhus Gymnastikforening

Marina Georgieva – AC Fiorentina

Winonah Heatley – FC Nordsjælland

Ziva Henry – Feyenoord

Selma Hernes – Lyn Fotball Damer

Kristin Holmen – Lyn Fotball Damer

Marie Holmgaard – Odense Boldklub Q

Emma Ilijoski – Hearts of Midlothian FC

Gillian Inglis – Motherwell FC

Julie Jensen – Odense Boldklub Q

Emmy Jézéquel – RC Strasbourg

Hannah Jordan – Spartans FC

Elin Landström – former player for IFK Norrköping, AS Roma and Inter Milan

Alexandra Larsson – BK Häcken FF

Jenna Legg – Oxford United

Martine Leonards – Stabæk Fotball Kvinner

Rosie Livingstone – Hibernian FC

Signe Markvardsen – Hb Køge

Mallie McKenzie – Portland Thorns

Meaghan Nally – Portland Thorns

Jaida Nyby – Vittsjö GIK

Marie Lynge Olesen – Aarhus Gymnastikforening

Nyla Peterkin – Rugby Borough WFC

Gabby Provenzano – Portland Thorns

Anja Rasmussen – Stabæk Fotball Kvinner

Elisa Rambaud – Montpellier Hérault Sport Club

Mathilde Rasmussen – Aarhus Gymnastikforening

Viivi Spets – Ilves

Arna Þráinsdóttir – Odense Boldklub Q

Saana Tuomala – Ilves

Jill van den Ende – ADO Den Haag

Manon van Raay – ADO Den Haag

Amber Verspaget – Feyenoord

Olivia Wänglund – Vittsjö GIK

Factsheet on Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco

The below has been prepared with oversight from Amnesty International, ALQST for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch and with data from InfluenceMap.

Whilst FIFA’s sponsorship deal is with Saudi Aramco, Saudi Aramco is 98.5 % owned by the Saudi state, and is the country’s main source of money, so the two are very closely related. The sponsorship announcement is part of an increasingly close relationship between FIFA and Saudi Arabia, which includes Saudi hosting the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023, and FIFA facilitating Saudi Arabia being the only bid for the Men’s World Cup in 2034.

Saudi Arabia and Human Rights:

This year, Saudi Arabia was given a score of only 8% in Freedom House’s analysis of the country, meaning it is one of the most repressive regimes on the planet: “The regime relies on pervasive surveillance, the criminalization of dissent, appeals to sectarianism and ethnicity, and public spending supported by oil revenues to maintain power,” it said, adding: “Women and members of religious minority groups face extensive discrimination in law and in practice. Working conditions for the large expatriate labour force are often exploitative.”

in Freedom House’s analysis of the country, meaning it is one of the most repressive regimes on the planet: Amnesty International says that Saudi authorities have adopted “a zero-tolerance policy for any criticism, no matter how innocuous”, and people are being sentenced to some of the harshest sentences they have ever documented in Saudi Arabia for expression, including decades-long prison terms as well as death sentences. They also say that the Saudi Arabian government is “investing massively in sports, business and entertainment to distract the world from its abysmal human rights record”.

Human Rights Watch says border killings of migrants and asylum in the country may amount to crimes against humanity and details repeated crackdowns and attacks on freedom of expression, women and LGBT people. Human Rights Watch says Saudi investments in European football are a clear attempt to divert attention away from the regime’s abuses. These include killing and dismembering journalists, regressive laws governing women and LGBT+ people and mass executions of opponents.

and details repeated crackdowns and attacks on freedom of expression, women and LGBT people. Treatment of women: In January 2023 Saudi Arabia sentenced a Leeds PhD student, dental hygienist and a mother of two Salma al-Shehab to 27 years in prison followed by a 27 year travel ban for retweeting in favour of free speech. Saudi Arabia only allowed women to drive in 2018, and even then has locked up the women who had campaigned for that progress to take place, because the state wanted to take credit for the progress and continues to suppress dissent. Amongst others, this includes women’s rights activist Loujain Al-Hathloul, who is still under a travel ban Lina Alhathloul, Loujain’s sister, from ALQST shares: “In 2018 my sister Lujain was kidnapped and tortured for her feminist work trying to allow women to drive. For months we did not know where she was, and to this day she’s not been allowed to leave Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia also has a disobedience law still in place, which means that if a man in my family considers something I do as disobedience he can get me arrested for that and imprisoned, and I would not be able to leave without the consent of a male guardian. “The Saudi government is investing massively in sports, distracting the world from the country’s human rights abuses. By speaking out, we are telling the Saudi authorities that our silence cannot be bought.” The week after FIFA announced the partnership with Aramco, fitness instructor Manahel al-Otaibi was sentenced by Saudi Arabia to 11 years in prison under ‘anti-terror’ laws, simply for promoting female empowerment on social media. Other women who are currently incarcerated simply for peaceful expression of their views include 18-year-old secondary school student Manal al-Gafiri (imprisoned for 18 years), Fatima al-Shawarbi (30 years), Sukaynah al-Aithan (40 years), and Nourah al-Qahtani (45 years). Saudi Arabia criminalises same-sex sexual activity between men and between women.



Saudi Aramco and the Planet

